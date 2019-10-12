Visiting Uptown Charlotte, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a hot dog vendor to a steakhouse.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Uptown Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Chili Man

Topping the list is the street vendor Chili Man, which offers hot dogs and more. Located at South Tryon (between Fourth Street.), it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 171 reviews on Yelp. Per its Yelp business description, Chili Man has been in operation since 2004.

2. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Next up is the lounge and steakhouse Eddie V's Prime Seafood, which offers seafood and more, situated at 101 S. Tryon St. With 4.5 stars out of 213 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Check out the South African lobster pot on the menu. It checks in at $89.

3. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Steakhouse and wine bar Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, which offers seafood and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 210 E. Trade St., four stars out of 271 reviews. You'll find the surf and turf among the chef's favorite entrees here.

