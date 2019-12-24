Looking to uncover all that Yorkshire has to offer? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mediterranean spot to a hair salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Yorkshire, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Zoes Kitchen

Topping the list is the Mediterranean and Greek spot Zoes Kitchen, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 14145 Rivergate Parkway, Suite #200, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 62 reviews on Yelp. The chain spot serves up a bevy of pitas including the rustic lamb pita.

2. Sport Clips Haircuts

Barbershop and men's hair salon Sport Clips Haircuts is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 14145 Rivergate Parkway, Suite #100, four stars out of 26 reviews. Check out the app that lets you make an appointment online to avoid waiting after you arrive.

3. Pur Salon

Pur Salon, a hair salon, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 41 Yelp reviews. Head over to 14130 Rivergate Parkway, Suite #150, to see for yourself. A women's haircut will range between $50-$60 at this salon.

