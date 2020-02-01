Looking to uncover all that Ballantyne West has to offer? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a taphouse to a salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Ballantyne West, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse

Topping the list is the sports bar and traditional American spot Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse. Located at 14015 Conlan Circle, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 369 reviews on Yelp. Look for the grouper tacos, baby back ribs, fish & chips and more on the menu.

2. Serenity Salon & Spa

Next up is the hair salon, nail salon and waxing spot Serenity Salon & Spa, situated at 16131 Lancaster Highway. With 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. This spot offers a variety of specials for first-time customers including mink eyelashes for $89.99.

3. The Blue Taj

Indian spot The Blue Taj is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 14815 Ballantyne Village Way, Suite #170, four stars out of 368 reviews.

4. 1890 Blow-Dry-Bar

1890 Blow-Dry-Bar, a blow-dry and blow out and makeup artist spot that offers hair extensions and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 14825 Ballantyne Village Way, Suite #110, to see for yourself. What's up with the name of this establishment? The blow dryer was invented in 1890. Now you know.

