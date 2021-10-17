First Lady Jill Biden in West Columbia for surprise visit

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The First Lady of the United States made a surprise visit to the Midlands of South Carolina on Sunday where she is expected to make an appearance at a local church.
According to press pool reports, Dr. Jill Biden is expected to attend a celebration of Dr. Charles B. Jackson's 50 years as pastor of Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia.
Jackson's biography describes him as a native of West Columbia who continued his academic career at Benedict College before pursuing seminary studies at Morehouse School of Religion of Interdenominational Theological Center.
Most recently, he received a Doctor of Divinity from Columbia International University in 2018 and a Doctor of Public Service from the University of South Carolina.
