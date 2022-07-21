Community input sought for new Lancaster park

The regional park will be located 10 minutes from downtown Lancaster and wants to learn more about what residents want to see.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster County Parks & Recreation is asking the community to provide input on a new regional park near downtown Lancaster.

The department said the new park will be located 10 minutes away from the downtown area and hoping to create a plan with community guidance on what the new park should look like. An online survey has since been launched and will stay open to the public until August 4.

The survey includes questions about what activities families participate in most often and what recreational programming would be of interest. For example, residents can share if they play basketball outdoors often or partake in senior adult activities, and the survey asks what kind of programs or facilities they want to see. Additionally, the questionnaire asks what other parks or activity centers in the area they visit.

The survey comes after department staff and Woolpert project consultants held two drop-in workshops in May. Residents and other stakeholders were able to meet with them to get questions answered about the master planning process.

The department notes they have partnered with Woolpert's office in Charlotte for planning, and that the firm specializes in park planning and design.

Any questions or requests for more information can be emailed to parksandrecreation@lancastersc.net.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts