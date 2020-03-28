AUSTIN, Texas — While social distancing makes it harder to have a traditional birthday party, that didn't stop fourth-graders from Laura Welch Bush Elementary from showing their classmate some love on Saturday.

For Eden Stockdell's 10th birthday on Saturday, she knew she wouldn't be able to have friends over for a party like usual due to Austin's stay-at-home order.

So, it was a pleasant surprise when she was greeted by more than a dozen classmates on her mother's computer screen.

Her mother, Gabriela Stockdell, set up the surprise and got Eden to look at the screen by asking for her help with computer issues she was pretending to have.

"I got to see them and some of them made cards for me, which makes me really happy, and I had no clue this was going to happen," said Eden. "I was like, 'Classic Mom, having tech problems.' I was surprised she didn't really have tech problems."

Eden's mother also works at the school, and the two of them say they have been missing their friends while school is out.

