Mecklenburg County libraries return to Phase 2 services

The first phase of re-opening for the library began on June 1, 2020.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County libraries welcomed visitors back inside on Monday as the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system returned to Phase 2 rules.

"We are very excited." Said Ann Stawski with Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. "We know they have been very patient and waiting for this, and so we are excited to see them back."

COVID-19 cautionary rules under Level 2 include:

Staff and customers must wear face masks/coverings as required by the state of North Carolina.

Limited maximum number of customers in a branch at a time.

Social distancing safety markers.

Option to use express computers (through in-branch reservation only) at branch locations except for Cornelius, Davidson and ImaginOn Libraries.

Cornelius, Davidson and ImaginOn Libraries. Self-checkout designed for quick in-and-out and safe, socially-distanced interactions.

Mobile printing is available for pickup from the branch.

Wi-Fi access is available outside the facility 24/7.

Free mobile hotspots are available for customers to place on hold for checkout for seven days.

Materials and holds available for pickup inside the branches.

All checkouts are self-checkouts. Customers can scan their card (physical or on the app) and the materials.

All material/book drops remain closed. Return materials and books to the designated bins located at branch locations only during open hours. Signs will direct customers to the proper bin where returned materials will begin the quarantine process.

Fines and fees continue to be suspended.

Programming continues online.

Room reservations for community and study rooms are unavailable until further notice.

Outreach programming continues online or virtual, as coordinated between our Outreach team and the organization.

All programs and events for children, teens, adults and the Job Help Center remain online in virtual formats.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system urges anyone with questions to give them a call at 704-416-0101.

WCNC Charlotte spoke with visitors outside the SouthPark Regional Library on Monday to hear their thoughts. Visitors told WCNC they missed the library, and are excited to return.

"It feels absolutely great!" Fran Mathay said. "I've been a great library user since I was a little kid."

"I miss it. This is a great library," Joan Spector added.