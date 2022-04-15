A pair of Miss North Carolina competitors are egging homes for Easter to help kids

High school students Reese Martin and Josie Perdue are giving up their spring break to make sure children have a happy Easter.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Easter bunny has been a cultural staple in America since the 1700s and a pair of high school students are keeping the tradition alive in the Triad.

Reese Martin, Asheville's Outstanding Teen, and Josie Perdue, Thomasville's Outstanding Teen are competing for Miss North Carolina. They each have community service initiatives raising awareness and helping who they can.

Martin and Perdue sacrificed their spring break vacations to drop off Easter eggs at homes in their communities. It's a tradition that was started a long time ago by previous queens in the Miss North Carolina competition. With fears surrounding COVID-19 and some kids having disabilities limiting what they can do the girls decided to help children out. The girls are making Easter eggs and filling them up with stamps, candy, and toys. Each family that purchased a bundle of eggs also gets a headband and certificate from the Easter bunny.

"The tradition started in Thomasville going to houses and egging the yards so the kids could wake up and the Easter bunny came to the house," said Martin. "I was so excited this year to help Reese egg some of her yards but also go to the Thomasville Children's Baptist home and throw them a little party and egg their house."

The money from the egg hunt tradition goes back to teachers to help with school supplies and both of their community service initiatives. Perdue's initiative is called G.I.V.E. which stands for "Get Involved Volunteer Everywhere". Martin's program is 'Reese's Reads' which helps kids learn how to communicate and read.

"This is what we enjoy doing. We love helping our community and we love teaching other kids that should get out and volunteer and do things like this," said Martin.

The girls have sold over 800 eggs and will begin dropping them off at homes Friday night. They hope when children wake up on Saturday morning they will be surprised with a yard full of hidden eggs. Both Perdue and Martin said they're happy to keep the Easter bunny tradition alive and help kids who aren't celebrating Easter in public do it from their homes.