Miss North Carolina competes in 100th Miss America compeititon

Miss North Carolina Carli Batson will compete in the 100th anniversary of Miss America Thursday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Young women from across the country will compete for the Miss America crown Thursday. Miss North Carolina Carli Batson is one of the contestants vying for the title.

This year is even more special as the organization celebrates 100 years.

"Madness and magic and everything in between," Batson said to describe her experience so far in the competition.

Batson wouldn't call herself as a typical pageant girl. She said she grew up watching Miss America, but becoming a prima ballerina was her dream.

That dream was no longer attainable when her father lost his job, and her dance lessons didn't fit the budget.

"My family doesn't come from much," Batson said. "We're a blue collar, shift working family. I'm a first-generation college graduate so I didn't really think something like this would really be an option for me."

In her senior year of high school, she started to compete in pageants to be able to perform on stage again.

As she learned more about the Miss America organization and how it is the number one scholarship organization for women in America, her dream soon changed.

"Becoming the first college graduate in my family became my new dream," Batson said. "I'm so honored and proud to say that. Hopefully, in the spring that will happen, if all things go as planned."

Batson is a senior at App State and will graduate debt-free thanks to the Miss America organization.

When she won Miss North Carolina, she was awarded $22,000 in scholarships. If she wins Miss America, she will also be gifted $100,000 in scholarships.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Miss America, the organization doubled the amount for the winner.