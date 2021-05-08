Things to do for Mother's Day weekend in Charlotte

Take advantage of great weather, and treat mom to one of the many activities going down this weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's never a dull weekend in the Charlotte area, and Mother's Day weekend is no exception.

Clear skies, great temperatures and time dedicated to mom paint a picture of a fun and exciting weekend in the Queen City. With looser COVID-19 restrictions, venture outside (or inside) to see what the city has in store for Mother's Day weekend.

Mother's Day Celebration at Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens

For the outdoor and nature lover, Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden is offering moms free entry at their Mother's Day Celebration. Head over to Belmont to wander the Gardens, listen to live music, shop at The Garden Store, dine at food trucks and sip on a cool beverage.

Note: Tickets for Mother's Day weekend are sold out, according to Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. You can find future events at Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens here.

Bike and Brunch Tours: Charlotte!

Take a leisurely ride with Bike and Brunch Tours: Charlotte!, beginning at 7th Street Public Market. The ten-mile trek runs through historic neighborhoods steeped in culture and ends with a well-deserved brunch.

Bikes can be rented through BCycle or guests can bring their own. The ride begins at 10 a.m.

Note: This event is currently sold out for Mother's Day itself, but you can still register for another day. Tickets are available here.

Hippie Fest

For the groovy mom, check out the Hippie Fest at the Rowan County Fairgrounds for live music, bohemian shopping, a vintage hippie car show, great food, crafts and family fun; starting at just $10. And the best part: kids 10 and under also get in free.

Join the festivities from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. Tickets are available here.

Mother's Day Craft Chocolate Appreciation

If mom wants to stay indoors this Mother's Day, then this Mother's Day Craft Chocolate Appreciation virtual event might be the solution. Led by certified chocolate expert Dr. Jessica Henderson, viewers can experience a guided tasting of craft chocolate from around the world.

Note: Event coordinators asked those interested to register by May 2, to allow for timely delivery of the kit.

Brunch, Brunch and more Brunch

No Mother's Day is complete without brunch completely with waffles and mimosas. Visit the most divine brunch spots in Charlotte with mom, including Mama Ricotta's (601 S. Kings Drive, Suite AA), Leah & Louise (301 Camp Road), Dillworth Neighborhood Grille (911 E Morehead Street), and Fine & Fettle (4905 Barclay Downs Drive).