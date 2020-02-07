From filet mignon to corn on the cob, Internet search data shows standout grilling recipes by state.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Google search data shows the most unique meals being grilled in each state for the Fourth of July weekend.

From steak in the west, to seafood in the east, the data from Google Trends show the most unique searches by state. Or in other words, the data is normalized to remove shared interests across the country and intended to show recipes disproportionately searched in that state, a Google spokesperson confirmed.

Some results are for meat-lovers, such as Tri Tip in California, Nevada, and Oregon. Some results are for seafood-lovers, such as North Carolina's Mahi Mahi, Virginia's Tuna Steaks, or Florida's Grouper. And some results are for veggie lovers, like the 12 states seeming stretched across the central part of the country with a love for corn or other vegetables.

Some states, like South Carolina, Idaho and West Virginia, are allegedly looking to perfect their hamburgers.

Here are Google's full list of the uniquely searched 'how to grill' by state

Alabama Squash 🥒

Alaska Pineapple 🍍

Arizona Lobster Tail 🦞

Arkansas Corn on the cob 🌽

California Tri tip 🥩

Colorado Corn 🌽

Connecticut Lobster tail 🦞

Delaware Perfect steak 🥩

Florida Grouper 🐡

Georgia Lobster tail 🦞

Hawaii Eggplant 🍆

Idaho Hamburger 🍔

Illinois Lobster tail 🦞

Indiana Pork chops 🐖

Iowa Asparagus 🥬

Kansas Corn on the cob 🌽

Kentucky Pineapple 🍍

Louisiana Corn with husk on 🌽

Maine Salmon 🐟

Maryland Tuna steaks 🐟

Massachusetts Swordfish 🦈

Michigan Brats 🌭

Minnesota Corn on the cob 🌽

Mississippi Steak 🥩

Missouri Corn on the cob 🌽

Montana Pineapple 🍍

Nebraska Chicken breast 🐔

Nevada Tri tip 🥩

New Hampshire Swordfish 🦈

New Jersey Filet mignon 🥩

New Mexico Chicken thighs 🍗

New York Clams 🐚

North Carolina Mahi Mahi 🐠

North Dakota Salmon 🐟

Ohio Crab legs 🦀

Oklahoma Baby back ribs 🐄

Oregon Tri tip 🥩

Pennsylvania Filet mignon 🥩

Rhode Island Swordfish 🦈

South Carolina Hamburger 🍔

South Dakota Corn on the cob 🌽

Tennessee Zucchini 🥒

Texas Lobster tail 🦞

Utah Steak 🥩

Vermont Steak 🥩

Virginia Tuna steaks 🐟

Washington Oysters 🐚

West Virginia Burger 🍔

Wisconsin Chicken breasts 🐔

Wyoming Corn on the cob 🌽