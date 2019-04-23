MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Happy birthday, Hondo!

K9 Hondo, a certified multipurpose patrol K9 with the Mount Holly Police Department, turned 9 on April 22 and celebrated it in true pup fashion -- with some dog-friendly ice cream and his friends at MHPD.

Hondo is a Tervuren Shepherd. He enjoys time spent on duty and has been with the department since November 2012. He's one of two multipurpose K9 officers at the department.

Hondo is able to detect narcotics, and he's able to assist in felony and misdemeanor arrests. He also is able to help track missing or wanted people and evidence.

MHPD said Hondo has been a part of 148 deployments and counting.

His current handler Sergeant Austin Cox called Hondo a great dog and partner. The two enjoy giving demonstrations for the American Cancer Society’s Bark For Life event, as well as at local schools and church groups.

According to MHPD, police K9s are typically employed until they turn ten years old, so Hondo is expected to serve with the department for one more year. Upon retirement, the K9 is usually given to his handler.

When Hondo isn't busy helping the community, he likes to spend time with his handler Cox and family. He loves taking walks, swimming, fetching and every dog's favorite summer pastime -- rolling in the grass.

But as Hondo rings in age 9 and is enjoying life as an older pup, he also enjoys a good nap.

