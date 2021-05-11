Muscle Mom: three kids, owning a business and training for a bodybuilding competition

Kim Havunen is raising three boys with her husband, running two local gyms and training for a body building competition.

“I believe I have more energy than some 24-year-olds these days. You know I’m in my 40s, and this is the fountain of youth,” explained Kim Havunen.

Havunen said working out has always been a part of her life. Her parents owned a local gym up north for several years.

She said, “I remember having my coloring books right in the middle of the gym floor. I remember the old twist machines and the Jane Fonda socks.”

Havunen completed her first competition at age 40. She won open figure, novice and debut, and masters.

“I practiced so much, it was just automatic, but I don’t remember really being up on stage.”

Now, she’s training for OCB Virginia Natural Pro Women competition. The competition is in September in Norfolk!

“This time I’m doing it for me. To prove to me I can do everything I can to win,” Havunen explained.