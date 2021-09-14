Frying Pan Wedding: A North Carolina couple got married 40 miles offshore

Ben and Audrey Black tied the knot 40 miles offshore from the North Carolina coast, becoming the first couple to ever get married on Frying Pan Tower.

Ben and Audrey Black tied the knot at the Frying Pan Tower near Cape Fear. They are the first couple to get married on the tower - posted 40 miles offshore in the Atlantic Ocean.

The tower holds a special place in Ben's heart. Exactly a year ago from his wedding day, he sat on the helipad and prayed that his soulmate would be placed into his life.

Four days later, he got a notification on his phone alerting him it was Audrey's birthday.

He hadn't spoken to her in years but wished Audrey a happy birthday.