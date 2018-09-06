MAIDEN, N.C. -- A North Carolina man made a big check off his bucket list over the summer.

As he celebrated his 100th birthday on Monday, we asked him to for advice on how to live a long life.

"I travel," said Jack Hart. "If someone says go, I go."

A year ago, one of Jack's daughters asked if he had a bucket list.

"I said I don't have a bucket list," he remembers telling his daughter. "She said, 'well, what do you want to do in the future?' and I said 'other than jump out of an airplane with a parachute?'"

That was when Jack created a bucket list.

"So did you jump out of an airplane?" asked NBC Charlotte anchor Sarah French earlier in the year.

"I'm waiting for you to ask me," Jack responded before he went skydiving in June. "Wouldn't that be fun. What a way to go."

Fast forward to June, Jack fulfilled that dream with his daughter Carolyn.

"I’ve got nothing to lose," he said. "I’ve had a wonderful life and this would be a grand finale."

