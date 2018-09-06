MAIDEN, N.C. -- A North Carolina man is making a big check off his bucket list.

As he turns 100 in August, we asked him to for advice on how to live a long life.

"I travel," said Jack Hart. "If someone says go, I go."

A year ago, one of Jack's daughters asked if he had a bucket list.

"I said I don't have a bucket list," he remembers telling his daughter. "She said, 'well, what do you want to do in the future?' and I said 'other than jump out of an airplane with a parachute?'"

That was when Jack created a bucket list.

"So did you jump out of an airplane?" asked NBC Charlotte anchor Sarah French in 2017.

"I'm waiting for you to ask me," Jack responded. "Wouldn't that be fun. What a way to go."

Fast forward to Saturday, Jack fulfilled that dream with his daughter Carolyn.

"I’ve got nothing to lose," he said. "I’ve had a wonderful life and this would be a grand finale."

© 2018 WCNC