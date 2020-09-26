'Thank God for miracles' | NC Trooper returns home 84 days after hit by car on I-485 while investigating a crash

The Highway Patrol said a driver struck the trooper's car, which pushed into him, shutting down the highway on the morning of July 4.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina state trooper who spent nearly 3 months in the hospital is back home with his family.

NC Trooper's Association K-9 Search and Recovery shared on their Facebook page that they didn't know if Lopez-Alcedo would survive much less make such a miraculous recovery, but Friday the State Trooper was able to return home after 84 days of treatment.

Back in August Trooper Lopez's family shared while recovering he was able to play thumb wars with his wife, point to pictures of his family and identifying who they are, and blow kisses. Today, Lopez walked out of a treatment center in Atlanta with his loved one by his side.

"Thank you Jesus for bringing our brother, our Trooper, our hero home! Thank you for every single blessing, for being there when the pain was too much to endure, when we had no strength," Lopez's family shared.

On a Go Fund Me page set up by his family, more than 35 thousand dollars has been raised to help his recovery and medical bills.