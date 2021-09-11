With snow flurries in the North Carolina mountains already this season, North Carolina Department of Transportation is gearing up for the winter season ahead.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It might not feel like it today, but winter weather will be here sooner than you think.

For most people, fall means it's time to prepare for the holiday season. For the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), it means it's time to prepare for winter weather.

Brad Wall, a division maintenance engineer with the NCDOT said crews are already getting ready for what could come this winter.

"During this time of the year, we make sure that our equipment and personnel are all versed on the plan that the lead maintenance engineer put in place to clear the roads of snow and ice. Our main goal is to be ready for an event by Dec. 1. it doesn't mean we won't be able to respond before the first but our goal is to be fully ready by that time."

Just because our crews are getting ready doesn't mean we're expecting winter weather anytime soon.

"We did get winter weather information from the National Weather Service within the last month and what I took away from it was they're expecting above normal dry year as well as warm year. Warm and dry is good for us."