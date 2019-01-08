WILSON, N.C. — Every year, babies in North Carolina die inside hot cars -- but three Wilson children believe they've invented a lifesaving solution.

Last summer, news of a baby's death in a hot car caught 11-year-old Lydia Denton's attention.

"She is my empathetic child, and it just moved her," said Covey Denton, who challenged her daughter to think about a solution.

Built-in heat safety systems for car seats are on already on the market but cost more than $300. The Dentons wanted to make a more affordable version -- one that could be attached to any child seat.

"I kind of wanted it to be a family idea," Lydia said.

