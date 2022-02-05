x
North Carolina ranks 37th as best state for working moms

It finds North Carolina moms struggle with all of those.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A new WalletHub study mentions the Tarheel state as the 37th best state for working moms.

The study looks at three areas: childcare, opportunities, and work-life balance.

Experts said company policies include longer paid leave and on-site childcare must improve to fix the problem.

