ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo wants your help naming their newest family member.

Rhino parents Linda and Stormy gave birth to their new baby girl calf on February 24. Now, it's time for a name!

The zoo wants you to vote on your favorite name for baby rhino. Voting starts Friday, April 17 at noon and ends on May 4. The zoo said a special guest will announce the name.

Here are your four choices and their meanings.

Rubybelle (ru-bee-bell): name of a young female rhino rescued after her mother was poached in South Africa

Etosha (ee-toe-sha): for Etosha National Park in Namibia where the Zoo has an anti-poaching conservation program.

Jojo (joe-joe): one of the keepers of rhino Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. Jojo and Sudan’s story was featured in the documentary movie "Kifaru" which showed at RiverRun International Film Festival in 2019.

Kendi (ken-dee): African origin – means loved one in Swahili

