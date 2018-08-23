WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police officer came to the rescue of a hurt hawk this week.

The bird was found on the side of University Parkway on Tuesday. Police tweeted photos of Officer Rosohac helping the hawk.

In June, a hurt owl that was saved by a state trooper in Forsyth County was released in Country Park in Greensboro.

