WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police officer came to the rescue of a hurt hawk this week.

The bird was found on the side of University Parkway on Tuesday. Police tweeted photos of Officer Rosohac helping the hawk.

Officer Rosohac helps an injured hawk on University Parkway. 41 pic.twitter.com/kvNRFgYwv0 — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) August 22, 2018

In June, a hurt owl that was saved by a state trooper in Forsyth County was released in Country Park in Greensboro.

