Oscar Mayer is looking for its next Wienermobile driver.

The company has a job opening for a 'Hotdogger' aka the person who drives the Wienermobile.

"We need outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure and are willing to see the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile," the job opening reads.

The job is fulltime for one year where you will drive across the country to represent the Oscar Mayer brand.

The chosen applicant will receive a competitive salary as well as expenses, benefits and team apparel, according to the job opening.

Applicants should have a B.A. or B.S. preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing.

Anyone interested can send a cover letter to: Oscar Mayer, Attn: Hotdogger Position, 560 E Verona Ave, Verona, Wisconsin 53593 or email to wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com.

