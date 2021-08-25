'Our stuff was 34 days late' | Charlotte couple frustrated with moving company

Choosing the right mover shouldn't be underestimated. It can save you headaches and money in the long run.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This is a moving nightmare story everyone should hear. How do you avoid finding yourself in the middle of a bad move? Here’s how.

Moving is stressful enough. New city, new job, new house, new schools and friends. It’s all hard. But the actual move, that shouldn’t be hard. But sometimes it is, which is why you must choose carefully and ask plenty of questions.

“After just getting married, and rushing to get that done, and to relieve some stress, we thought maybe having another company actually bring our items down here," Jackie Bruno said. "Instead of us and a truck, from New York to North Carolina would be easier, but it was the complete opposite."

The newly married couple chose their mover, somewhat based on price, to move from New York to Charlotte, North Carolina. The cost of the move? Well, that became a moving target, eventually ending at $4,950 at one point.

The timing? That was a mess too, their stuff arrived in Charlotte 34 days late and 49 days after it was originally picked up.

“And the price you were quoted was not the price you paid at the end? No, not at all," Bruno said.

So, what went wrong? More on that in a moment, but first, how do you avoid this?

Some tips before you hire a moving company.

First, get three estimates and don’t do it on the cheap. Use brand names for big moves and make sure your stuff is insured.

Next, the estimate. It’s best if they visit your home and see the load and give you a binding estimate so your stuff isn’t held hostage on the other end.

The company in question, 1-800-Pack-Rat, is trying to make this right. The company issued a statement saying:

“We have reviewed this customer’s order and we sincerely apologize for the inconveniences they experienced. Unfortunately, we made a clerical error on our end which caused the container to be significantly delayed. Per our policy, we reached out to the customer upon final delivery of the container to discuss compensation for the error we made and the difficulties it caused them. We have provided the customer with a significant refund, and we are looking at our processes to understand how this happened and how we can prevent this from happening again”.

They partially refunded the couple for their inconvenience. At the moment, that refund is around $2,751.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts