BANGOR, Maine — We often hear that dogs are man's best friend. For Bangor resident Erica Neal, that couldn't be any more true.

"You're never alone, and of course with dogs, they can't talk and you can't talk to them, but just having them there," Neal said.

She had her canine companions alongside her all through her battle with form of cancer, lymphoma.

"Really just having them there when I was going through chemo, I was out of work for a little bit," Neal said.

Cancer is something that hits close to home for Neal. She's made a full recovering following her chemotherapy treatment more than three years ago. Chemotherapy is something she was familiar with. Not for her however, but for her dog.

"This one has been with me through the whole process. She herself, when I first adopted her, did have a form of cancer," said Neal. talking about her dog Poppy.

Poppy had a form of skin cancer and had to go through oral chemotherapy as well. She has since made a full recovery, and is still as lively as ever at the age of 15.

RELATED: Fairfield man's prostate cancer fight

RELATED: Feeling 'moo-ed' to action, teen raises lamb for charity at auction

Tonight, others who have battled cancer with support from their pets with gather at the Hollywood Casino Raceway for Bark for Life. It's a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, and hopes to shed light on the role pets can play in supporting someone is battling cancer.

"I just think it's a really cool event in general for humans and for dogs, but it's nice to get together and talk about going through things and paying tribute to those we've lost," said Sarah Smith, a Bark for Life committee member.

It's an event that hits close to home for Neal.

"It just means a lot. Kind of hits home in a few ways," Neal said.

The Bark for Life event runs from 4-8 p.m., and is open to anyone with dogs or not.