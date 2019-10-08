Friday night starting after sunset -- which was right at 8:19 p.m. -- until the moon goes down at 2:17 a.m., you will get a rare treat. The waxing gibbous moon and Jupiter will be right next to one another.

So close that Jupiter will pass within 1 degree of angular separation of the waxing gibbous Moon. The will be optimal right around 9 to 11 p.m. in the Southern sky.

The moon will become visible even before the sun goes down.

As the sun gets farther below the horizon, Jupiter will become visible right next to the moon. Then as it gets even darker and off the left a ways, you will be able to see Saturn.

So call it a plate of Moon and Jupiter tonight, with a side of Saturn.

Enjoy, and make sure you have some bug spray -- because the mosquitoes are bad right now.