CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Reading and the Carolina Panthers -- it’s considered a big touchdown for North Carolina students. Tuesday, The Carolina Panthers motivated students to read 20 minutes a day.

"We know one of the best predictors of lifelong success is the ability to read. It's really an opportunity for us to give back to the community,” Panthers long snapper J.J. Jansen said.

North Carolina State Superintendent Mark Johnson says reading on grade level by third grade can make a huge difference. Students will be able to learn new material and grow in the classroom.

To help get students to read, a video of the Panthers reading their favorite book will make its way into every classroom in the state.

"Every K-through-third-grade teacher in the state is going to be getting these videos -- they can show them in their classroom if they want," Johnson said. "We're also going to send them home so parents can show them at home."

It was a win for Charlotte-area kids looking to read every day to ultimately score a brighter future.

