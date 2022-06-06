DHHS expands formula options for WIC families amid shortage

DHHS said the expansion will help families get formula available in stores when Gerber products are not available.

Example video title will go here for this video

DHHS said the expansion will help families get formula available in stores when Gerber products are not available. As of Monday, 55 additional products are available to families. That's in addition to the eight options added last week for different sizes and types of Gerber products.

North Carolina contracts with Gerber to provide families standard types of infant formulas, a press release said.

FREE PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts



Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts