DHHS expands formula options for WIC families amid shortage

DHHS said the expansion will help families get formula available in stores when Gerber products are not available.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The state Department of Health and Human Services said families participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) can use their benefits for a wider variety of formula.

DHHS said the expansion will help families get formula available in stores when Gerber products are not available. As of Monday, 55 additional products are available to families. That's in addition to the eight options added last week for different sizes and types of Gerber products.

North Carolina contracts with Gerber to provide families standard types of infant formulas, a press release said.

