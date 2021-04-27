The Hot Cars Act pushes to prevent deaths when children are unknowingly left inside locked cars

If the federal bill becomes law it would require all automakers to install the sensor technology in new cars.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the temperatures heat up, so does the increased danger of hot car deaths. But aside from education and awareness, new steps are now being taken to help put a stop to these tragedies.

The Hot Cars Act is a federal bill that calls for technology that can detect a child left behind in a vehicle and let people know that child is in danger. Supporters at Kids and Cars say this technology could be the difference in saving lives.

“People know these tragedies happen," Kids and Cars Safety Director Amber Rollins said. "They know it happens to good people, but there’s a disconnect because people truly believe it can’t happen to them."

No Heat Stroke reports 882 children have died in the U.S. since 1998 as a result of being left inside a car. A recent national survey also shows more than half of caregivers accidentally left a child in the car, and about a fourth of cases involved a child who died after getting access inside the car on their own.

If the Hot Cars Act becomes law it would require all automakers to have the new technology installed in all new cars.

“We just feel really strongly that without technology in vehicles we will continue to see children die in hot cars every single year,” Rollins said.

May 1 is National Heatstroke Prevention Day to continue to bring awareness to the issue of hot car deaths.

