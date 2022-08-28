'I thought she was gonna slam him hard' mother's TikTok video of Charlotte day care alarms area parents

Parents unenrolled their children after watching a video of a teacher holding a yard stick.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Raleigh mother told WCNC Charlotte her three-year-old was enrolled at Tutor Time's Steele Creek branch last week.

"My daughter is living with her grandmother right now in Charlotte. My son, her brother, is having some health issues," Alyssa Stillwell explained. "They don't know what's going on, but he has severe neutropenia. He cannot get sick. Because he's also in kidney failure, he's at risk of another kidney injury. So we decided that my daughter should stay with her grandma for a couple of weeks to a month until we figure out what's going on."

Stillwell was able to log onto the daycare's live stream last Tuesday and said she was disturbed by what she was watching.

"The first thing that happened was the ruler thing," Stillwell said of the teacher. "I can't really tell if she hit that kid. It looked like it."

Stillwell added, "I witnessed her picking up a kid straight directly in the air and pushing him down on the ground. I was terrified when I saw that. I thought she was gonna slam him hard."

Stillwell said the grandmother pulled her girl out by 10:30 that morning. The mother then posted a video of different clips on TikTok. She said her video was taken down by the platform for community guidelines because it depicted physical harm to children.

The concerned mother appealed and it went back up but has since been taken back down.

Another parent, April Walker, saw the video that went viral on other social media platforms.

"At the end of the day, after we picked her up, we got a call from the center that a parent had made allegations against a teacher," Walker recalled. "It was just a protocol not being followed 100 percent correctly, and that our daughter wasn't affected. It wasn't a multiple-kid situation. But after the center closed, I saw a video online that depicted her teacher abusing several children, including mine."

Walker said they since filed a report with CMPD.

"We have a case number. They said they are assigning a detective. We called CPS. We did file a report. And we have also contacted a lawyer," Walker said. "She's seen hitting my daughter in the leg with a yardstick."

The Charlotte mother said she was mad and disappointed.

"I feel horrible because it feels like I missed it because she was telling me she was scared," said Walker. "I listened to the school because I thought I could trust them. I figured she's three."

A spokesperson for Tutor Time released a statement to WCNC. It says:

"We take our responsibility as caregivers very seriously. Our policies and procedures have been designed to ensure we're providing a nurturing environment while meeting state regulatory guidelines. Our staff are trained on our protocols of care, including positive behavior guidance and the redirection of children. They are expected to follow these policies consistently as well as upholding high standards of personal and professional conduct. We offer live streaming video as an extension of our open-door policy and commitment to transparency.