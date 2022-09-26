Kannapolis police searching for kid who's great at coloring

Children can use any coloring material to colorize the Kannapolis Police Department's uniform patch.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Creative kids unite! The Kannapolis Police Department is holding a children's coloring contest.

Children who live in Kannapolis and are between the ages of 4 and 10 are asked to print the designated coloring page online here and color it using any type of coloring material they'd like.

Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 and can be delivered in person to the Kannapolis Police Department at 401 Laureate Way. The lobby is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If an in-person delivery isn't possible, then entrants are asked to mail their entry to the police chief at:

Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry

401 Laureate Way

Kannapolis, NC 28081

Entrants may also email their submission by sending it to cwaller@kannapolisnc.gov.

No matter how it's submitted, the colorists will need to include their name, age, telephone number and email address. If they're turning in the piece of paper in person, then they should write it on the back of the coloring template.

The top three winners will get gifts.

