CMPD looking for missing 52-year-old man, last seen after release from county jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 52-year-old man.

Police are looking for Christopher Hunt who was last seen just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday after released from Mecklenburg County Jail at 801 East 4th Street. His family member contacted 9-1-1 to report Hunt’s disappearance around 9:30 p.m.

Police said Hunt has cognitive issues, and his family is concerned about his wellbeing. He is described as six-foot, weighs 250 pounds. Hunt was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray pants, and brown slippers.

It is not known where Hunt could be headed.

Anyone with information on Hunt’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.