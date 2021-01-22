x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

People

CMPD looking for missing 52-year-old man, last seen after release from county jail

Police are looking for Christopher Hunt who was last seen just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. His family member contacted 911 to report his disappearance around 9:30 p.m
Credit: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 52-year-old man.

Police are looking for Christopher Hunt who was last seen just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday after released from Mecklenburg County Jail at 801 East 4th Street. His family member contacted 9-1-1 to report Hunt’s disappearance around 9:30 p.m.

Police said Hunt has cognitive issues, and his family is concerned about his wellbeing. He is described as six-foot, weighs 250 pounds. Hunt was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray pants, and brown slippers.

 It is not known where Hunt could be headed.

Anyone with information on Hunt’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. 

MORE NEWS ON WCNC.COM:

'We want to do our part' | Charlotte Motor Speedway opens mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Despite pandemic, Black-owned vegan food truck had so many customers that were forced to relocate

CMS says they're ready for students to return to in-person learning in February