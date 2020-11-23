Dolly Parton documentary film to stream free on Facebook on Dec. 9

The premiere was set to be in theaters this spring. But because of COVID-19, It will be shown exclusively on Facebook for free.

The world premiere of a new documentary film on Dolly Parton and the Imagination Library is set for Dec. 9!

The movie is called "The Library That Dolly Built."

The premiere was set to be in theaters this spring. But because of COVID-19, It will be shown exclusively on Facebook for free.

The world premiere for “The Library That Dolly Built” will stream live exclusively on Facebook, available nationally at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9.

The screening will be followed by a conversation with, and live acoustic performance by, Dolly Parton.

Viewers can tune into the live screening and conversation on FB.ME/dollysimaginationlibrary and ImaginationLibrary.com.

The film was directed and produced by UTK journalism professor and director of Land Grant Films Nick Geidner, and narrated by actress Danica McKellar.

It goes behind the scenes of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to show how one of the most famous and beloved performers in the world has partnered with thousands of local community organizations to develop an efficient and effective program for spreading the love of reading.

Parton created the Imagination Library to inspire a love for books and reading amongst the nation’s preschool children. Since 1995, the Imagination Library has grown into a global endeavor and recently hit a new milestone, gifting its 150 millionth book.