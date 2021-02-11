Dolly Parton named one of 2021's 'People of the Year'

Dolly, Simone Biles, Sandra Oh and America's Teachers were named People Magazine's People of the Year for 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton perpetually remains the person of the year in the hearts of many East Tennesseans, but she'll soon be gracing the cover of People magazine as one of several "People of the Year" in 2021!

People magazine announced Dolly, Simone Biles, Sandra Oh, and the entirety of America's teachers are its 2021 People of the Year.

Dolly spoke with the magazine ahead of the special edition, which will arrive at newsstands on Friday. You can see that interview here.

People said it chose Dolly because of her continued work as a mega-philanthropist -- saying she's done a lot of good recently with efforts like donating to fund research for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, raising money for Middle Tennessee flood victims and continuing her Imagination Library program for young children.