Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square wins Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Christmas came early for Dolly Parton this year!

Dolly Parton’s "Christmas on the Square" was awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie by the Television Academy after being nominated in July 2021.

This Netflix original movie was released in November 2020 as a new take on A Christmas Carol. It stars Christine Baranski as a rich and nasty woman who returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer, right before Christmas.

Of course, the holiday spirit and an angel played by Dolly will try her best to save the day and the town!

Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra and Mary Lane Haskell star alongside Parton and Baranski in this musical holiday special that was directed by Debbie Allen.

The movie features 14 new original songs written by Dolly.