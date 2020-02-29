CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WCNC-TV Hyundai Hometown Hero Law Enforcement Vehicle Giveaway (the “Contest”) is open to members of law enforcement on a city or state level, 18 years or older who live within the Charlotte DMA as defined by Neilsen and hold a valid state issued drivers license. Employees and contractors of WCNC-TV, Inc. (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Charlotte Hyundai DAA, and each of its respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. Sponsor. The Contest is conducted by WCNC-TV (the “Sponsor”) and Charlotte Hyundai DAA (the “Promotional Sponsor”).

4. How to Enter. The Contest will begin at 9:00 a.m. (EST) on March 2, 2020 and end at 11:59 p.m. (EST) on March 16,2020 (the “Contest Period”).

The Contest is by nomination only. To nominate a member of law enforcement, complete an Official Entry Form, available at www.WCNC.com/HometownHero, including a description of why the nominated law enforcement member is deserving of the Santa Fe SE 2.4 FWD award and why they should be named a “Hyundai Hometown Hero.”. You may nominate multiple teachers provided that each entry is unique and adheres to these official rules. Entries become property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Incomplete and multiple entries are void. Sponsor is not responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, incomplete, incomprehensible, illegible, or damaged entries.

Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Sponsor will not verify receipt of entries.

5. Winner Selection. A panel of qualified judges selected by Sponsor will judge all eligible entries according to the following criteria: 50% why the nominated member of law enforcement is deserving of the Hyundai vehicle and 50% on why they should be named a “Hyundai Hometown Hero.” Judging will commence between March 17, 2020 through March 24,2020 and one nominee will be designated the “Grand Prize Winner.” Decisions of judges and Sponsor shall be final and binding in all respects.

6. Prizes and Odds. The Sponsor will award one (1) Grand Prize Winner with one (1) 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.4 FWD. Valued at $26,495 MSRP. Charlotte Hyundai DAA will contribute $3,000 to winner to assist with taxes, license fees, etc.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

7. Winner Notification and Acceptance. The Grand Prize winner will be notified on or about March 17, 2020 through March 24,2020. Return of prize notification as undeliverable, or failure or recipient to respond, may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected. To claim prize, winner must acknowledge receipt and acceptance of official contest rules within forty-eight (48) hours. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his

or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Coverage of the winner will be broadcast on WCNC-TV, wcnc.com and station social media platforms. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

8. Participation. By participating, nominators and nominees agree to indemnify, defend and hold harmless Sponsor and Promotional Sponsor, and the parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, employees, agents, successors and assigns of each, from and against any and all liability, loss, damage, claim (whether valid or invalid), cost or action, and associated costs or expenses (including reasonable attorneys' fees), that may arise out of or in connection with the Contest. Nominators and nomiees agree to waive, release and discharge any and all claims for damages that they may have, or that may subsequently accrue, against Sponsor and Promotional Sponsor, and the parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, employees, agents, successors and assigns of each as a result of participation in the Contest. By participating, nominators and nominees agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

9. Copyright. By entering the Contest, each contestant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the contestant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each contestant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor.

10. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

11. Sponsor. The Hyundai Hometown Hero Law Enforcement Vehicle Giveaway is sponsored by WCNC-TV. The decisions of Sponsor and the Contest judges regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. For the winner (available after April 1, 2020 or a copy of these Official Rules, visit WCNC.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable),

Hyundai Hometown Hero1001 Wood Ridge Center Drive Charlotte, NC 28217. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact Robin Lipe, rlipe@wcnc.com or 704-329-3736.