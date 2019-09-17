WCNC HYUNDAI HOMETOWN HERO FIRST RESPONDER OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WCNC-TV Hyundai Hometown Hero First Responder Vehicle Giveaway (the “Contest”) is open to first responders, 18 years or older who live within the Charlotte DMA as defined by Neilsen.

3. Sponsor. The Contest is conducted by WCNC-TV (the “Sponsor”) and Hyundai (the “Promotional Sponsor”).

4. How to Enter. The Contest will begin at 9:00 a.m. (EST) on September 23, 2019 and end at 11:59 p.m. (EST) on October 2,2019 (the “Contest Period”).

The Contest is by nomination only. To nominate a first responder, complete an Official Entry Form, available at www.WCNC.com/HometownHero, including a description of why the nominated first responder is deserving of the Hyundai vehicle**need specifics** award and why they should be named a “Hyundai Hometown Hero.”. You may nominate multiple first responders provided that each entry is unique and adheres to these official rules. Entries become property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Incomplete and multiple entries are void. Sponsor is not responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, incomplete, incomprehensible, illegible, or damaged entries.

Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Sponsor will not verify receipt of entries.

5. Winner Selection. A panel of qualified judges selected by Sponsor will judge all eligible entries according to the following criteria: 50% why the nominated first responder is deserving of the Hyundai vehicle and 50% on why they should be named a “Hyundai Hometown Hero.” Judging will commence between October 3, 2019 and October 16, 2019 and one nominee will be designated the “Grand Prize Winner.” Decisions of judges and Sponsor shall be final and binding in all respects.

6. Prizes and Odds. The Sponsor will award one (1) Grand Prize Winner with one (1) 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.4 FWD. Valued at $27,355 MSRP.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

7. Winner Notification and Acceptance. The Grand Prize winner will be notified at the email address provided on winner’s entry form on or about October 3,2019 through October 16,2019 Contest Period. Return of prize notification as undeliverable, or failure or recipient to respond, may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected. To claim prize, each winner must acknowledge receipt of email within forty-eight (48) hours after notification. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Coverage of the winner will be broadcast on WCNC-TV, wcnc.com and station social media platforms. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

8. Participation. By participating, nominators and nominees agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

9. Copyright. By entering the Contest, each contestant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the contestant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each contestant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor.

10. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

11. Sponsor. The Hyundai Hometown Hero First Responder Vehicle Giveaway is sponsored by WCNC-TV. The decisions of Sponsor and the Contest judges regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. For the winner (available after October 17, 2019 or a copy of these Official Rules, visit WCNC.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Hyundai Hometown Hero 1001 Wood Ridge Center Drive Charlotte, NC 28217. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact Robin Lipe, rlipe@wcnc.com or 704-329-3736.