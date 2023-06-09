Patient transport specialist at Atrium Health Levine Cancer recognized as Hyundai Hometown Hero

The call went out to nominate people in the community who go above and beyond, and this selection did not disappoint.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The newest Hyundai Hometown Hero is a man who spreads laughter and song through the halls of Atrium Health Levine Cancer. He's a patient transport specialist who spends his days getting cancer patients to and from their treatments.

Jean Beaudelaire can soothe you with his voice or his selfless soul. However, his life has been about overcoming the obstacles in front of him. Born in a village in Haiti, missing part of his right leg, Beaudelaire came to America at age 9 with a steep challenge.

He came for a better life, to learn how to walk in a way that inspires others.

He's triumphed and now transcends his own obstacles to connect with cancer patients who have an uncertain journey ahead. Many of his coworkers shared the same sentiments, telling WCNC Charlotte he would do anything for someone who needed it.

His colleagues shared that you can see his passion every single day he comes to work, bringing with him a positive impact to Levine Cancer each and every day.

For the big reveal, his boss told Beaudelaire there was one more patient waiting in the parking garage.

"We want to thank you for all that you do, and most importantly we want to reward you with a 2023 brand new Hyundai Santa Fe," Mike Grayson with Charlotte Area Hyundai Dealers said.

When he was eventually joined by his family, friends and peers, the crooner from Haiti was initially left speechless.

"I'm just overwhelmed with joy... I'm just doing my job, we're here for the patients," Beaudelaire said. He added his family in Haiti would be grateful and happy to see this moment.

Beaudelaire and his family will now be chasing their dreams in a new Hyundai Santa Fe SUV.