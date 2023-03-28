Hyundai Hometown Heroes: Officer making a difference at Kannapolis Middle School

WCNC Charlotte recognizes a woman behind the badge who is beloved by the students she serves.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Charlotte-area police departments have been focused lately on recruiting more women to protect and serve their communities. From going on patrol to taking on other critical tasks, several female officers were recommended to WCNC Charlotte to be honored as the next Hyundai Hometown Hero. This latest round of nominations were for law enforcement officers making a difference in the community.

The recognitions for one officer stood out. She's a presence on the campus of Kannapolis Middle School and has made such a difference that many students think of her as a mother figure.

"That's really our mom -- like our school mom," Makiyah Gray, a student and athlete, said. "We go to her to talk about stuff. Like, if we need to get something off our chest, that's more like our counselor."

Mandi Campbell, the principal at Kannapolis Middle School, said this school resource officer goes above and beyond her paid duties.

"You'll often find her after-hours in the community, attending things for students that aren't required of her," Campbell said. "She coaches basketball. She's always the first to volunteer to help with anything. She not only keeps our school safe, but she mentors our students and takes care of our families."

This hometown hero is Nijah Armstrong, and she was in for a big surprise during a recent pep rally at Kannapolis Middle School.

Armstrong and the students we told WCNC Charlotte anchor Vanessa Ruffes was there for a fun morning broadcast alongside the school's news team.

The real story: Armstrong was getting a new Hyundai Santa Fe from the Charlotte-area Hyundai dealers.

Armstrong, as she accepted her new SUV, shared the love right back with her kids.

"I tell my students I love them all the time, and they tell me they love me," she said. "I thought it was for the snacks, but I guess I am making an impact."

That kind of impact is something recognized by Kannapolis Police chief Terry Spry, who said Armstrong understands the responsibility of wearing the badge.

"She is a Hometown Hero. She's a hero to us," he said. "She gives us an opportunity to say, 'Hey, we're human, we understand, we're here to help.'"

Colby Cloninger with Charlotte Area Hyundai Dealers said recognizing that kind of difference-maker is why the Hometown Heroes program is needed.

"It's always important to give back to the community and the people that enable us to do what we do," he said. "Whenever we can return that favor to somebody deserving of it, it's really worth it."