Nominate a military member or teacher for hometown hero now

The Contest for military will begin at 9:00 a.m. (EST) on Thursday, October 15, 2020 and end at 11:59 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The Contest for teachers will begin at 9:00 a.m. (EST) on Thursday, October 15, 2020 and end at 11:59 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.