Nominate your hometown hero for chance to win a new Hyundai Santa Fe

We’re giving away a brand new 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe to someone who went above and beyond, your everyday hero, helping you and your family get through the pandemic.

WCNC HYUNDAI HOMETOWN HERO EVERYDAY HERO OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WCNC-TV Hyundai Hometown Hero Everyday Hero Vehicle Giveaway (the “Contest”) is open to anyone 18 years or older, who live within the Charlotte DMA as defined by Nielsen and who hold a valid state issued drivers license. Employees and contractors of WCNC-TV, Inc. (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Charlotte Hyundai DAA (“Promotional Sponsor”), and each of its respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. Sponsor. The Contest is conducted by WCNC-TV.

4. How to Enter. The Contest will begin at 9:00 a.m. (EST) on Monday, March 22, 2021 and end at 11:59 p.m. (EST) on Sunday, April 4, 2021 (the “Contest Period”).

The Contest is by nomination only. To nominate someone who also resides in the Charlotte DMA (“Nominee”), a nominator (“Entrant”) must complete an Official Entry Form, available at www.WCNC.com/HometownHero, including a description of why the Nominee is deserving of the Prizes (defined below) and why they deserve to be named a “Hyundai Hometown Hero.” You may nominate multiple people provided that each entry is unique and adheres to these official rules. Entries become property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Incomplete and multiple entries (i.e. multiple entries by one Entrant for the same Nominee) are void. Sponsor is not responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, incomprehensible, illegible, or damaged entries. By entering the Contest you confirm that you have permission of the Nominee to submit the Nominee for consideration.

Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Sponsor will not verify receipt of entries.

5. Winner Selection. A panel of judges selected by Sponsor will judge all eligible entries according to the following criteria: 50% why the Nominee is deserving of the Prizes and 50% on why the Nominee deserves to be named a “Hyundai Hometown Hero.” Judging will take place between April 5, 2021 through April 8, 2021 for everyday hero and one Nominee will be designated a “Grand Prize Winner.” Decisions of judges and Sponsor shall be final and binding in all respects.

6. Prizes and Odds. The Sponsor will award one (1) eligible everyday hero (“Grand Prize Winner”) with one (1) 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.4 FWD (valued at $26,850 MSRP) (the “Vehicle Prize”). Charlotte Hyundai DAA will contribute $3,000 to the Grand Prize Winner (the “Cash Prize,” and together with the Vehicle Prize, the “Prizes”)

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Approximate retail value of Prizes is $29,850 for each Grand Prize Winner.

EXCEPT FOR ANY MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTIES ASSOCIATED WITH THE VEHICLE PRIZE, PRIZES ARE AWARDED “AS-IS’’ AND WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE). SPONSOR AND PROMOTIONAL SPONSOR (INCLUDING EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PARENTS, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS) EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY ARISING FROM USE OR REDEMPTION OF THE PRIZES, AS FURTHER SET FORTH IN THESE OFFICIAL RULES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY DAMAGES OR INJURIES SUSTAINED BY A GRAND PRIZE WINNER, OR OTHER USERS OF THE PRIZES, FOR ANY REASON. Payment of all taxes (and other expenses not expressly included in the above prize description) are the sole responsibility of Grand Prize Winner.

7. Winner Notification and Acceptance. The Grand Prize Winner will be notified on or about April 9, 2021. Return of prize notification as undeliverable, or failure of recipient to respond, will result in disqualification and an alternate Grand Prize Winner may be selected. To claim the Prizes, the Grand Prize Winner must acknowledge receipt and acceptance of official contest rules within forty-eight (48) hours. A Grand Prize Winner may waive his or her right to receive the Prizes. The Prize are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by the Grand Prize Winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. The Grand Prize Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any federal, state or local taxes on the Prizes, and any other fees, costs or expenses relating to accepting and/or using the Prizes. The Grand Prize Winner may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in the Grand Prize Winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the Prizes, and the award of the Prizes to a substitute Grand Prize Winner. Except where prohibited, entering a Nominee constitutes Entrant’s, and acceptance of the Prizes constitutes the Grand Prize Winner’s, consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media now known or hereafter devised, throughout the world, in perpetuity, for any commercial or promotional purpose, and without limitation or further compensation. Coverage of the Grand Prize Winner will be broadcast on WCNC-TV, wcnc.com and station social media platforms. Prizes not won and/or claimed by eligible Grand Prize Winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

8. Participation. By participating, Entrants (by entering) and the Grand Prize Winner (by accepting the Prizes) agree to indemnify, defend and hold harmless Sponsor and Promotional Sponsor, and the parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, employees, agents, successors and assigns of each, from and against any and all liability, loss, damage, claim (whether valid or invalid), cost or action, and associated costs or expenses (including reasonable attorneys' fees), that may arise out of or in connection with the Contest. Entrants and Nominees agree to waive, release and discharge any and all claims for damages that they may have, or that may subsequently accrue, against Sponsor and Promotional Sponsor, and the parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, employees, agents, successors and assigns of each as a result of participation in the Contest. By participating, Entrants and the Grand Prize Winner agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest at any time for any reason. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award Prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the Entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

9. Copyright. By entering the Contest, each Entrant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the contestant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each Entrant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor.

10. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.