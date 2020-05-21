Union County nurse recognized after returning from front lines in New York City

After 31 days working in a tent hospital in Central Park, Charlotte nurse Corinne Chausse returned to Atrium Union to learn she won a new car from Hyundai.

She was unsettled and tried to reassure herself it was just exhaustion and hydration from spending hours in PPE without a drink, night and after night in a field hospital in Central Park treating COVID patients.

“To me it was a huge honor and a privilege. We were part of history. Since the Civil War there has never been that kind of setup in Central Park.”

“We put our energy into trying to save the patients, but it's a horrific disease,” she said.

Chausse said they did everything they could to save lives.

“I was in a very different role in New York. I wasn’t doing anesthesia,” Chausse explained. “It was extremely challenging. I was learning things on the spot.”

She’s been a nurse for 20 years and spent 12 of those years as an ICU nurse and then doing anesthesia. But New York was an entirely different experience.

“I told somebody this is a war where the casualties are very high,” Chausse said.

Chausse worked for 31 days straight, intubating COVID-19 patients at least one or two times every night.

When the team arrived, Chausse helped set up the ICU in a field hospital in the middle of Central Park. They had their first patient within 48 hours.

She got the call from Samaritan’s Purse on a Sunday that The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City needed their help. She was on a plane less than 24 hours later.

“I decided to go to New York because we had cut all of the elective cases here and we were in a very usual situation where we had staff, but not really the work,” Chausse said. “To me it was better than to sit around here when there was a huge need somewhere else.”

Chausse is a CRNA at Atrium Health Union and a member of the disaster response team for Samaritan’s Purse.

After a month in New York City, Chausse headed home to her mother, husband and three children who were waiting to see her smiling face.

Chausse and her husband adopted three girls from China. Two of the girls have special needs.

"I think I’m the most proud of my husband because this was a huge burden on him. He supported me right from the beginning. He stepped right in to the role of being both parents," Chausse said.

Their youngest daughter has spina bifida and hydrocephalus and she’s had several surgeries at Levine Children's Hospital.

“I think the most difficult thing for my family was I spent my birthday, and my husband’s birthday, and our anniversary and Easter in New York,” Chausse said. “And those are very meaningful events for my children.”

But she couldn’t just walk in the door and hug them. After spending 31 days working with COVID-patients, Chausse was quarantined for 14 days. She stayed in a shed in their backyard.

“It was difficult when I came home. They couldn’t hug me, but at least they could look out, stand on the back porch and I could be on the porch (waving) and they knew I was there, she said.

Chausse is grateful for the support from her family. She says her husband supported her trip to New York right from the beginning.

"It was a very easy decision once I had my husband’s blessing and my family," she said.

Chausse spend her days in quarantine catching up on sleep and educating herself even more.