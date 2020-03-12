Mooresville doughnut shop makes special deliveries in a unique pandemic pivot

A 9-year-old and his mom have spent weeks delivering doughnuts to help raise money for the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte.

Who doesn’t love doughnuts? That’s why a recent pandemic pivot ended up being a win-win for everyone involved. It might be one of the sweetest deliveries.

Brodie’s favorite part about making the deliveries? “Make them smile.”

In a year where we can use every smile, the Down Syndrome Association was forced to scrap their annual buddy walk and get creative to raise money.

The pandemic pivot? Buy donuts from Mooresville based Down With Doughnuts to sell them and have Brodie and other Down syndrome families deliver them.

Kathy said, “It’s bringing Brodie to the community and so we're able to meet people who might not have someone in their life who has Down syndrome, and that builds awareness.”

Owner David Cooper said the big purchase has helped at a time when money is so tight.

“That has been a true blessing to help us get through this period.”

Cooper and his wife Lisa opened the shop so that their son Zach, who also has Down syndrome would have someplace to work.

“It’s just a true blessing, I look forward to coming to work every day,” David said.

Eight people with disabilities work there and while the bakeshop struggled financially at the start of the pandemic, this huge order for the fundraiser has helped in a big way.

“Our goal is to continue to operate through the pandemic and then hire more individuals with disabilities it helped us take that next step.”

A sweet deal all the way around.