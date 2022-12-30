Birthday cards wanted as WWII Code Girl turns 99

The cards can be addressed to Leona Chasse and sent to the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough, Maine.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A Navy veteran who is one of the last surviving WWII Code Girls will soon celebrate her 99th birthday, and a friend is requesting cards to make the celebration happier.

U.S. Navy WAVE Leona Chasse will celebrate the birthday milestone in January.

A friend and fellow Navy veteran, Joy Asuncion, put the call out on social media earlier this week.

"Leona was one of 10,000 Navy WAVES secretly recruited as 'Code Girls' to serve as Code Breakers working in secrecy to break German and Japanese codes," Asuncion said. "These women were a crucial part of the war and broke numerous codes that were of great importance to the Allied Forces and help win the war!"