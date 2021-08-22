Remembering Don Everly of the Everly Brothers duo

Both Don and Phil Everly were early rock 'n' roll icons and were inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Don Everly, part of the early rock 'n' roll duo the Everly Brothers, has died in his home in Nashville, Tennessee on August 21. He was 84.

His brother, Phil Everly, had died on January 3, 2014 at the age of 74.

Before becoming the generation-defining musical group they were known as, the two brothers moved with their family to Knoxville, Tennessee in 1953 where they attended West High School. Don graduated from West High in 1955.

Don and Phil's earliest performances were at the Cas Walker Farm and Home Hour radio show on WROL-AM before Chet Atkins, a manager of RCA Victor's studio in Nashville, offered to uplift their careers.

The two became a hit during the 1950's and 60's with a combination of their iconic harmonies and guitar-strumming focused tracks. Their songs defined a post-war generation with hits like "Bye Bye Love", "All I Have To Do Is Dream", "Wake Up Little Susie" and "Let It Be Me."

The brothers left their mark upon early rock 'n' roll history and influenced other popular musical groups that came afterwards. The Beatles and Simon and Garfunkel famously attributed the Everly Brothers as a key influence on their careers. The Everly Brothers were inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

The brothers also left their mark in Knoxville. The Everly Brother Park in Kingston Pike held its dedication ceremony back in June 17, 2019. The park sits less than a mile away from West High School.