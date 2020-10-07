‘Unbelievable shock because Sally was so full of life’| UNC Chapel Hill student dies while hiking in Utah

Family and friends said Sally Sasz a Morehead-Cain Scholar had a passion for art.

Sasz, just 21-year-old wore many titles as a daughter, a sister, a friend, a scholar and an artist. On Monday, as news spread that Sasz passed away while hiking in Utah, those who knew her best said they felt a tremendous loss.

Sasz was a graduate of Charlotte Country Day School then later attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. There she was awarded the Morehead-Cain Scholarship, one of the university’s top honors and scholarship programs. Friends said Sasz had intellect, athleticism and more than anything a passion for art.

“Even more than ambition for her it was a true passion I think her interest in art really consumed her,” mentor and fellow Morehead Alum, Tonya Turner-Carroll said.

Turner-Carroll owns her own art gallery in New Mexico where Sasz spent two summers interning. During her time there, Sasz even got a chance to develop museum catalogs for a few top influential artists like Hung Liu and Judy Chicago.

“It was like Sally was reaching the top of the art world at the very beginning,” Turner-Carroll said.

But sadly the art world lost Sasz on Monday due to a tragic death while hiking. A loss those who loved her are still trying to accept.

“It was just an unbelievable shock because Sally was so full of life.”

In celebration of Sally, the Turner-Carroll Gallery in New Mexico where she interned has decided to release a museum catalog that Sally designed herself, but they also plan to name a room in the gallery as a memorial to her as well.

