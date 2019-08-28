CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is desperate to find their French bulldog three months after she went missing.

The Drury family said there are some interesting circumstances around what happened. Their two dogs disappeared from the backyard, then only one was returned the next day.

It happened around the same time NASCAR driver Joey Logano, who lives in the same area, said his French bulldog went missing. Days later, they found him dead.

The Drury family has always been convinced the dog was stolen, and they're going to extreme lengths to find out what happened.

Wednesday marked exactly 100 days since Espresso was last seen. The family is chasing down a new lead after a dog that looks like her was reportedly seen in Hendersonville.

"It breaks my heart to think we're missing one part of our family; she's missing her whole family," said Sonja Drury.

The dogs vanished from the backyard back in May. The older dog, Nutella, was returned, but the family had a bad feeling about the couple who brought her home.

"I feel like they know where Espresso is," said Drury. The couple told them they found Nutella on the island in Mountain Island Lake. They hired a tracking company, and that dog found no scent of Nutella on the island.

The couple was driving an orange RAV4, the Drurys said now they’re not answering any calls from police.

The family hired a private investigator and shared their story online as much as possible. The most promising lead they've had so far came two weeks ago when a woman reached out and said she possibly saw Espresso in a Hendersonville PetSmart.

"She felt truly it was my dog. She spoke to the woman and the woman told her she purchased her in Charlotte," said Drury, who went to the store herself and said several employees remembered seeing the woman with a dog who matches Espresso’s description.

The only problem is they haven't been allowed to see the security footage to know if it’s actually their dog.

"My hope quickly turned into another slammed door," said Drury.

The family is desperate for help from PetSmart and the community. Drury said they'll do whatever it takes to get Espresso back.

They're still offering a $1,500 reward for anyone who returns Espresso, no questions asked.

