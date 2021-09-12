Arin's Good Girl Dog Treats are baking overtime during Holidays

What started as a hobby, has grown into an effort to help special needs workers develop skills for employment.

BELMONT, N.C. — Carefully placing treats inside bags, Arin Wucherer works away inside her kitchen. Along with two co-workers and her Mom, Thursday means it's packing day for Arin's Good Girl Dog Treats. Each bag is weighed, sealed, and then placed in larger containers to be sold online, or at community events around Belmont, North Carolina.

"It's grown tremendously, much faster than we expected." said Talia Wecherer, Arin's Mom, "By treating your dog you're also supporting the community-- especially the community with different abilities."

Baking dog treats for her service dog, Posie, started as a hobby for Arin. The fun soon grew into fulfilling work not only for Arin but others with special needs.

"80% of this population is unemployed, so there's a really big need to offer employment to this community," said Talia Wecherer.

Arin says her dog Posie loves to try the samples.

"Good Girly, Girl!" said Arin after Posie scarfed down another treat.

The treats are all-natural Talia says, and the mission at Arin’s Good Girl Dog Treats is to expand the impact of Arin’s passion and support careers for individuals with different abilities that reinforce independence, and purpose.

The bags sell for $12, and small treat bags sell for $5. Cheese and bacon bones are some of the best-selling flavors.

To learn more about the effort click over to https://www.arinsgoodgirldogtreats.com.

