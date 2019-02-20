LANCASTER COUNTY, South Carolina — Wednesday is National Love Your Pet Day, but for the last three days animal lovers from across the country have been donating and sending care packages to a dog found by an off-duty officer in Lancaster County.

Buddy was in really bad shape, and he still has a long road to recovery.

Dr. Candance Ellis is an Assoicate Veternarian taking care of the pup.

"Buddy is doing better, but he has a lot of injuries that we are working on now," Ellis told NBC Charlotte.

She thinks he's anywhere from two to four years old, but due to the condition he was in on Monday when found, it's hard to tell. As doctors monitor his healing process, Ellis says it's possible he could end up losing an eye, a leg and part of his tail.

"We're not exactly sure what's going to happen with that, but he is in good spirits," Ellis said. "He wags his tail and eats ferociously!"

The team thinks Buddy will be at the animal hospital for at least another week, and then he'll go into the care of the Lancaster County SPCA, where he will be placed for adoption.