Family's cat rescued from house fire, Charlotte firefighters say

Six displaced residents are now getting help from the Red Cross.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house fire in west Charlotte displaced six people, and firefighters said they were able to rescue the family cat from the home.

Charlotte Fire said they responded to a home on Revolution Park Drive near West Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. 30 firefighters got the blaze under control in eight minutes. The department said one person was checked at the scene by Medic.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE (CAT RESCUE): 2300 block Revolution Park Dr. https://t.co/XrbYs9w3vc pic.twitter.com/a8Q0LhSwlA — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 20, 2022

Firefighters were also able to save the family cat. The department shared a video on Twitter showing them giving the pet oxygen and comfort after the rescue.

The six residents who were displaced by the fire are now getting help from the American Red Cross.

